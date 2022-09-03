Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Minzaal stormed past last year's winner Emaraaty Ana to win

Minzaal won the Sprint Cup at Haydock in a record time as he eased to a first career Group One victory.

The 7-2 shot, trained by Owen Burrows and ridden by Jim Crowley, sat behind the early pacesetters before hitting his stride in the final six furlongs.

The four-year-old won by three and three-quarter lengths, with last year's winner Emaraaty Ana in second and Rohaan in third.

Favourite Naval Crown went close until falling away at the end.

The winner clocked 68.44 seconds to give Burrows a second Group One success of the year following a win for Hukum at the Coronation Cup in June, and the trainer praised Minzaal's calm nature.

"His biggest asset is his temperament, it's to die for for a sprinter, he's so laid back about life. He's a pleasure to train," he said.

"I'm thrilled because he's been knocking on the door for a few years and didn't get the chance to show what he could do last year."