Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Coroebus won four times, including the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper.

Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from his remaining rides at the French track.

Coroebus won the Guineas at Newmarket in April and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. in June.

He was making his challenge around a furlong and a half out at ParisLongchamp when he fell to the ground.

Dreamloper, ridden by Kieran Shoemark, was clear at that stage and went on to win by five and a half lengths.

Shoemark stood in for Buick as West Wind Blows won the Prix du Prince d'Orange for trainers Ed and Simon Crisford.