Close menu

Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg wins at Leopardstown for O'Brien

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Luxembourg and Onesto
Luxembourg (jockey Ryan Moore in blue and maroon) only returned to racing in August after a lengthy injury lay-off

Luxembourg pipped Onesto as trainer Aidan O'Brien took a fourth consecutive Irish Champion Stakes win at Leopardstown.

It was also a fourth win for jockey Ryan Moore, who edged the 7-2 shot ahead in the final stages to claim the victory in a highly competitive field.

Stone Age set the early pace but faded as Luxembourg and Onesto moved through the field.

Pre-race favourite Vadeni (7-4) had to settle for third.

Luxembourg returned to racing last month with a win at the Curragh after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A muscular injury kept the three-year-old out of action for much of the season, but he now appears back to his best following the impressive win.

"It was unbelievable, Ryan gave him a brilliant ride," O'Brien told RTE.

"The plan was to go to the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby [earlier this year] but obviously that went out the window.

"We were very lucky to get a run in to him at the Curragh. We knew he would be [missing] 20% or 30% which is an awful lot. But when he did what he did, we knew when he came back here that he had a chance."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports