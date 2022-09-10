Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Luxembourg (jockey Ryan Moore in blue and maroon) only returned to racing in August after a lengthy injury lay-off

Luxembourg pipped Onesto as trainer Aidan O'Brien took a fourth consecutive Irish Champion Stakes win at Leopardstown.

It was also a fourth win for jockey Ryan Moore, who edged the 7-2 shot ahead in the final stages to claim the victory in a highly competitive field.

Stone Age set the early pace but faded as Luxembourg and Onesto moved through the field.

Pre-race favourite Vadeni (7-4) had to settle for third.

Luxembourg returned to racing last month with a win at the Curragh after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A muscular injury kept the three-year-old out of action for much of the season, but he now appears back to his best following the impressive win.

"It was unbelievable, Ryan gave him a brilliant ride," O'Brien told RTE.

"The plan was to go to the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby [earlier this year] but obviously that went out the window.

"We were very lucky to get a run in to him at the Curragh. We knew he would be [missing] 20% or 30% which is an awful lot. But when he did what he did, we knew when he came back here that he had a chance."