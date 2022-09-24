Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Aidan Keeley followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Brian Rouse, who won the Cambridgeshire Handicap aboard Baronet in 1978 and 1980

Outsider Majestic produced a strong finish to win the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

The 25-1 shot, ridden by Aidan Keeley and trained by Mick Channon, came through the field in the latter stages to surge to victory.

Bell Rock and Dual Identity were second and third respectively.

"I'm ecstatic to win a race like this, it's by far the best of my career," said Keeley, who was taking part in his first race at Newmarket.

"I don't really know how to put it into words. I've had a lot of help off jockey coaches and all my family, and thanks go to Mr Channon for giving me the ride.

"There's a lot of people behind it, I'm just the one riding the horse."

Keeley's grandfather Brian Rouse won the prestigious handicap aboard Baronet in 1978 and 1980.

Keeley added: "It's a handicap that does throw up big-priced winners. Even if you are on one that is a big price, you are always thinking you've got half a chance."

Earlier, Lezoo, ridden by William Buick, won the Cheveley Park Stakes, while Blackbeard, ridden by Ryan Moore, earned victory in the Middle Park Stakes.