Sean Levey was stood down from racing at Sandown on 14 September

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has paused its anti-doping saliva testing programme after jockey Sean Levey's false positive result.

The 34-year-old was stood down from riding on 14 September after giving a saliva sample that tested positive for banned substance amphetamine.

He denied any wrongdoing and a subsequent urine sample was negative.

Levey said in a statement he hoped "there are lessons to be learned from this".

He returned to action at Haydock on 23 September having missed the final night of the Racing League, which carried a £20,000 prize for first place, because of the false positive.

On Wednesday, the BHA confirmed that the saliva tests are not currently being used.

"A review of the pilot, which has tested more than 1,300 samples, is now under way to determine what can be learned and agree with the PJA (Professional Jockeys Association) on a combined approach to a robust testing model," the BHA said in a statement.

"We will also be working with Sean Levey to determine how his positive sample came about in order to understand what challenges could be faced and different approaches that could be used when testing in the future.

"The pilot was a collaboration with the PJA and there has been a notable reduction in positive cases since its inception. It's important we incorporate all feedback and make improvements where necessary to ensure we continue keeping racing safe, fair and clean."

Saliva tests were introduced in May 2021 as a deterrent to riders taking cocaine and other prohibited drugs and was welcomed by the PJA.

The tests can produce results within 15 minutes to detect banned substances in a rider's system, so that if a result comes back positive the rider is stood down immediately.