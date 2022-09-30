Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Christophe Soumillon will be able to ride Vadeni in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, as his ban does not start until 14 October

Jockey Christophe Soumillon has been banned for 60 days by France Galop after elbowing rival Rossa Ryan out of the saddle during a race.

Belgian Soumillon has apologised for the incident at Saint-Cloud, which left Irish rider Ryan on the ground.

"I didn't do it on purpose to make him fall off his horse. I was just trying to keep my position," said Soumillon.

Despite being unseated and a somersaulting fall, Ryan was able to walk away for a medical check.

Soumillon's ban will begin on 14 October so he will be able to ride Vadeni in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race, at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

He was riding Syros in the Thomas Byron Stakes when his elbow contacted Ryan as they jostled for position.

Ryan was sent off balance and came off his mount Captain Wierzba, while Soumillon went on to finish second although his horse was later disqualified.

"I felt a little bit of pressure from Rossa on my outside while trying to keep a better position behind Ryan [Moore]," Soumillon told Sky Sports Racing.

"I was just behind Ryan at the time and I put my elbow against him just to make him understand I wasn't going to the inside.

"Unfortunately when I asked my horse to stay there and go a little bit to the right I have pushed him for a stride or two and he fell off.

"Straight away I knew I made a mistake and I'm terribly sad about what happened because I hate to see stuff like this.

"When you are doing that it is even more terrible, so I really want to apologise to everyone, all involved with the horse.

"I have just seen the jockey and he is fine and I'm happy about that and the horse too.

"As for all the people who love racing, it was not a nice act from my side and I'm terribly sorry and want to apologise for what happened today."