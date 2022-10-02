Close menu

Alpinista wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for trainer Sir Mark Prescott

Alpinista won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the 74-year-old British trainer Sir Mark Prescott.

Luke Morris guided the grey mare to victory in Europe's richest race for the biggest success in 53 years of training for the popular Prescott.

"I'm lucky to get a good one at this time of my career," said the Newmarket trainer at Paris Longchamp.

Alpinista beat Vadeni, under Christophe Soumillon, with 2021 winner Torquator Tasso third for Frankie Dettori.

