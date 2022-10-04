Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Just Fine is one of the horses previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II

Just Fine made history as the first winner for King Charles III since he inherited the late Queen's horses.

The 10-3 shot, who won at Leicester, was the sixth runner to carry the royal purple, red and gold colours since Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September.

Ryan Moore rode the horse to victory for trainer Sir Michael Stoute in the 10-furlong handicap race at 15:10 BST.

"A winner for the King! It is great to have done that for him - and he was very impressive," said Stoute.

Just Fine won the £15,000 race by four and a half lengths from the 9-4 favourite Sea The Casper.

Stoute and Moore combined to give the Queen victory with Estimate in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013.

The King's first runner, Educator, was second at Salisbury on Thursday.

"I'm delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner and they'll be delighted," said John Warren, the King's racing manager.

"I'm also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest-standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.

"And for all the team at Sandringham, who rear and go through all the effort to produce the horses all in good shape, so it's a big commitment on everyone's part to get a result."