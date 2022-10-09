Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frost will race over obstacles at Fakenham on Friday

Jockey Bryony Frost returned with a winner after being on the sidelines for six months.

Frost won on 14-1 chance Zikany, trained by Amanda Perrett, in a flat race for professional jump jockeys at Goodwood.

The 27-year-old fractured a vertebra in her back at Aintree's Grand National meeting and also had a shoulder injury.

"It's been been a long time off track but the buzz was there," she told Racing TV.

"To come back on a winner is absolutely awesome and I can't thank the team enough for it."

Frost won Down Royal's Champion Chase with Frodon and the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Greanateen last season.

But she said she felt ostracised after complaining about fellow jockey Robbie Dunne, whose 10-month ban for bullying and harassing her ends on Sunday.

Dunne is scheduled to return to action at Hereford on Tuesday.