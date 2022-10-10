Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Willie Carson (left) and Sir Henry Cecil (right) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Ascot on 15 October

Jockey Willie Carson and the late trainer Sir Henry Cecil will become the latest additions to the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

Carson, who turns 80 next month, joins Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery and Frankie Dettori as the fourth jockey to be inducted.

Sir Henry Cecil is inducted 10 years after the unbeaten Frankel, who he trained, last appeared in a race.

He becomes the second trainer in the Hall of Fame after Vincent O'Brien.

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 to recognise the human and equine modern greats of the sport. An induction ceremony will take place on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Carson was crowned Champion Jockey in Britain five times and won 17 Classic races, including four victories in The Derby, in his 34-year riding career.

"It's very humbling because of where I've come from, but here I am, an ex-champion jockey, having ridden British Classic winners for Her Majesty the Queen and with four Derby winners," said Carson.

"I have done a few things in my life, but being awarded into the Hall of Fame is one of the biggest. It is a big deal to be invited.

"I am getting old but I am still enjoying life. I've got the horses to keep me amused."