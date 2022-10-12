Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed has won all 10 of his races, including the last six at the top Group One level

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday, 15 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Race times: 13:25-16:40 BST (Champion Stakes 16:00) Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Trainer William Haggas says it is "terribly important" Baaeed ends his career unbeaten with victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Europe's top-rated horse will seek an 11th successive win in his final race on British Champions Day.

"A lot of people who follow horse racing genuinely want to see him strut his stuff and win," said Newmarket trainer Haggas.

"I think they want to see a really top horse unbeaten."

The four-year-old will retire to stud after he contests the £1.3m race over 10 furlongs on Britain's richest raceday.

His farewell comes 10 years after the legendary Frankel bowed out with victory in the same race with a record of 14 wins out of 14.

"Frankel was unbeaten and few are in a career at the top level. It would be sad if he was beaten. I think it is terribly important now we are nearly there," said Haggas.

Haggas said he respected potential opponents including last year's Derby winner Adayar, but "they've got to go to beat Baaeed".

Despite the anticipation, the trainer said he "does not believe much in pressure" and Baaeed was a horse "that's got everything".

"He's the pupil that every headmaster wants," he said.

"The horse would get 10 A*, be captain of the rugby, football, hockey and cricket teams, breeze into Cambridge and be prime minister."