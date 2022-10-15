Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bay Bridge held off Adayar and My Prospero in the closing stages to claim the Champion Stakes

Baaeed's career ended with defeat in the Champion Stakes as Bay Bridge triumphed at Ascot.

The four-year-old, Europe's top-rated horse, was denied a 11th successive win in his final race on British Champions Day.

The odds-on favourite did not threaten and finished fourth as Richard Kingscote steered the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge to victory.

"We thought the favourite was unbeatable," Stoute told ITV Racing.

"I thought we had a great chance of being second because he was in terrific shape."

Ridden by Jim Crowley, Baaeed's farewell comes 10 years after the legendary Frankel bowed out with victory in the same race with a record of 14 wins out of 14.

"We've all seen what he can do, but today it just wasn't there," Crowley said after the race.

"He's a very special horse. I suppose it's sad that he hasn't finished his career unbeaten because we've come so far."

Elsewhere, outsider Bayside Boy beat Charlie Appleby-trained Modern Games, ridden by William Buick, as well as 11-10 favourite Inspiral, trained by John and Thady Gosden, in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Emily Upjohn, the mount of Frankie Dettori, cruised to victory in the Fillies and Mares Stakes, while Dettori also won on 3-1 favourite Kinross in the Champions Sprint Stakes.

Hollie Doyle rode Trueshan to a third consecutive win in the Long Distance Cup.