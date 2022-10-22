Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ryan Moore rides Auguste Rodin to victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

Trainer Aidan O'Brien claimed a record 11th win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster as pre-race favourite Auguste Rodin rode to victory.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Auguste Rodin comfortably beat runner-up Epictetus and Holloway Boy, who finished third.

"He's a lovely horse, he always was," Trainer O'Brien told ITV.

"The lads always loved him and he's one of the last by Deep Impact. We knew it wasn't his ground but we thought the experience wouldn't hurt him."

Auguste Rodin won the Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown in Group Two last time, but made the transition to Group One seamlessly.

"He's one to really look forward to next season," O'Brien said. "He's a great mover. He has everything you look for."