Manning won the Derby on 2008 aboard the Jim Bolger-trained New Approach

Former Derby winner Kevin Manning announced an end to his 40-year career after riding Vocal Studies to victory at Galway.

The 55-year-old Irishman rode his first winner in 1983 and had been stable jockey for trainer - and father-in-law - Jim Bolger since 1993.

Together the pair won eight British and Irish classics.

"I've had a great career, I can't complain, things have gone well and I've enjoyed some great days," he said.

"I was suspended for this weekend, which is the end of the grass season, and I had some good rides today and said to myself it is time to call it quits if one of these wins."

Arguably Manning's biggest success was in the 2008 Derby at Epsom on New Approach.

He also won the Irish Derby aboard Trading Leather in 2013.

"I have been very lucky to ride some very good horses along the way and owe Jim and Jackie [Bolger] everything," Manning said.

"He has been a top jockey for the past 40 years and has given great service to me and my family," Bolger said.

"He rode a lot of good horses and gave us some great days. He has had a great career and I've no doubt he will be very happy with him himself.

"In the pantheon of jockeys, he is right up there with the very best."