Frodon put in a stirring performance under top weight to win at Wincanton for jockey Bryony Frost.

Trainer Paul Nicholls was securing an 11th win in the Badger Beer Chase.

"He's just a legend of a horse," said Nicholls, who because of the soft ground took Frodon out of the Champion Chase at Down Royal, which was won by Envoi Allen.

Al Dancer triumphed at Aintree for owner Dai Walters, who is in intensive care after a helicopter accident.

Frodon, winner of the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and the King George VI Chase the following year, was clocking up the 19th victory of his career.

"He's just so hungry to win," said Frost, who returned to action last month after six months out injured.

Envoi Allen was back to his best under Rachael Blackmore to hold off the challenge of Kemboy at Down Royal.

It was a poignant winner for trainer Henry de Bromhead, whose 13-year son Jack died in an accident at a beach race in September.

"It's fantastic to win this race, but we are all thinking about Jack on a day like today," said Blackmore.

There was also an uplifting result at Aintree where Al Dancer won the Grand Sefton Chase for trainer Sam Thomas and owner Walters.

Charlie Deutsch guided the winner home over the Grand National fences and prevailed in a thrilling finish from Gesskille.

Thomas escaped serious injury in the helicopter crash in Wales that saw former Ffos Las Racecourse owner Walters admitted to hospital.

"Our fingers are crossed for Dai, everyone is thinking about him," said James Standen, assistant to Thomas.