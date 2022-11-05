Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Flightline won by eight and a quarter lengths

Flightline, the world's top-rated racehorse, justified his exalted reputation as he routed his rivals to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.

The colt, ridden by Flavien Prat for American trainer John Sadler, has been called the best horse in the United States since the legendary Secretariat.

Victory in the $6m (£5.3m) race at Keeneland, Kentucky, was the sixth in a row for the unbeaten 2-5 favourite.

"This is one of the great horses of all time," said Sadler.

Anticipation was at fever pitch before the Classic after the four-year-old Flightline had won by 19 lengths last time out.

Flightline was always near the front and in the home straight overhauled long-time leader Life Is Good and surged clear to triumph.

Olympiad was eight and a quarter lengths back in second.

"He's just a remarkable racehorse. There were 2-3,000 people who came just to see him do a workout last week," added Sadler.

Veteran jockey Mike Smith, who rode third-placed Taiba, said Flightline was the best horse he had ever seen.

"I take my hat off to him. He just has a different engine and breathes different air. He's up there with old Secretariat," said Smith.

Secretariat won the US Triple Crown in 1973 and was victorious 16 times in 21 races.

Appleby and O'Brien triumph again

There were a a record six European triumphs at the two-day meeting, also known as the thoroughbred world championships, which offers more than $30m in prize money.

British trainer Charlie Appleby secured a double on Saturday with Modern Games and Rebel's Romance

It was Appleby's third victory of the meeting, while Tuesday also gave Ireland's Aidan O'Brien a third triumph.

James Doyle claimed his first victory at the fixture as he guided Rebel's Romance to victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

William Buick had opted to ride stablemate Nations Pride instead, but was successful aboard Modern Games in the Filly and Mare Turf.

O'Brien and British jockey Ryan Moore followed up Friday's double as Oaks winner Tuesday claimed the Filly & Mare Turf.

Meanwhile there were emotional scenes at the course as Cody's Wish, a horse named after a boy with a rare genetic disorder, won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

Cody Dorman, now aged 16, met the horse when he was only a foal and Cody's Wish walked up and placed his head on the boy's lap.