Protektorat put in a superb display to land a comfortable win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The horse, part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan, won by 11 lengths.

Odds-on favourite A Plus Tard, who won last year en route to Cheltenham Gold Cup victory, was never in contention.

The 1-2 chance failed to make an impact and was pulled up before the third last by jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Three-time winner Bristol De Mai set the early pace under Daryl Jacob but once Protektorat challenged as they turned into the home straight, the seven-year-old looked the most dangerous.

Although Eldorado Allen briefly matched him, Skelton quickly got clear on the 15-2 shot and the final three fences were safely negotiated as he extended his lead.

"When you win a race against a horse like A Plus Tard it is special," Ferguson told ITV Racing.

Harry Skelton added: "This is what real good horses can do. He is progressive and getting better.

"We knew today might be our day and it was."