Close menu

Protektorat wins Betfair Chase at Haydock after A Plus Tard is pulled up

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Breaking news

Protektorat put in a superb display to land a comfortable win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The horse, part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan, won by 11 lengths.

Odds-on favourite A Plus Tard, who won last year en route to Cheltenham Gold Cup victory, was never in contention.

The 1-2 chance failed to make an impact and was pulled up before the third last by jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Three-time winner Bristol De Mai set the early pace under Daryl Jacob but once Protektorat challenged as they turned into the home straight, the seven-year-old looked the most dangerous.

Although Eldorado Allen briefly matched him, Skelton quickly got clear on the 15-2 shot and the final three fences were safely negotiated as he extended his lead.

"When you win a race against a horse like A Plus Tard it is special," Ferguson told ITV Racing.

Harry Skelton added: "This is what real good horses can do. He is progressive and getting better.

"We knew today might be our day and it was."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports