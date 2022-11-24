Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Constitution Hill won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March

Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill will face stablemate Epatante on his much-anticipated return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle on Saturday.

Constitution Hill runs at Newcastle after missing Ascot a week earlier as trainer Nicky Henderson was concerned about the drying ground.

Not So Sleepy, who dead heated with 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante at Newcastle last year, lines up again.

Tommy's Oscar and Voix Du Reve complete the field.

Cheltenham Gold Cup contender L'Homme Presse is among the runners in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle (15:25).

At Newbury on Saturday, Sam Thomas will bid to join a select group who have won the Coral Gold Cup (15:05) as both a jockey and a trainer when he saddles Our Power.

Thomas won the race aboard Denman in 2007 when it was known as the Hennessy.