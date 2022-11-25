Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ghiani has enjoyed notable successes for trainer Saeed bin Suroor

Former champion apprentice Marco Ghiani has had his licence withdrawn for six months after testing positive for metabolites of cocaine.

Ghiani was tested at Newcastle on 25 August and subsequently given an interim suspension while disciplinary proceedings were arranged.

He admitted taking cocaine on two occasions, the second time two days before the positive test.

His licence has been withdrawn for six months, backdated to 5 September.

Via his legal representative, Rory MacNeice, the 23-year-old Italian, who was leading apprentice in 2021, did not challenge the findings of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

MacNeice told the BHA panel that Ghiani "recognises that this was a very grave error of judgement" after he "succumbed to the temptation at a time when he felt vulnerable professionally".

MacNeice added: "He has a character tendency to move on from successes almost instantly, whilst allowing perceived failures to stay with him for a considerable length of time.

"One consequence of the positive (test result) is that it has triggered an awareness in him of the very considerable support available to him, particularly through the Professional Jockeys Association, in terms of counselling and help with these issues that he had previously felt unable to ask for.

"That is not help to overcome a dependency on drugs, that is not the problem or the issue in this case, but help and support in dealing with the pressures of his profession.

"Mr Ghiani is hugely embarrassed by these events, he has apologised unreservedly and he does so again today. Not just to you, the BHA, but to all of those who have supported him."