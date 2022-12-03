Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Edwardstone won this year's Arkle Chase and looks set to challenge for another Cheltenham Festival win next March

Alan King's Edwardstone marked himself as a contender for next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase by winning the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The eight-year-old, who won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March, was challenged by defending champion Greaneteen and the fit-again Shishkin.

But Edwardstone, ridden by Tom Cannon, stormed clear after the second-last fence to win by nine lengths.

"To ride a horse like him, he does the talking for me," said Cannon.

Greaneteen was second, with Shishkin another six lengths back in third.

Favourite Shishkin was running for the first time since being diagnosed with a rare bone condition after being pulled up when odds-on favourite in this year's Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March.

After winning the Arkle the previous day, Edwardstone has had a frustrating season, missing intended engagements in both the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November and in handicap company at Ascot the following weekend because of unsuitably quick ground.

However, Cannon steered Edwardstone to his second win on Sandown's pre-Christmas card, following up last year's victory in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase with another Grade One triumph.

Having finished second with Voy Por Ustedes in both 2006 and 2007 and then saddling Kumbeshwar to chase home Sprinter Sacre in 2012, King finally got his hands on the trophy as his 5-1 shot won in impressive fashion.

"We've been second in it a few times, it means a lot," he said. "It's a huge relief to be honest.

"I said to Tom it wasn't the be-all and end-all today and don't be too hard on him if it's not happening, but he cruised through it."

Jonbon remained on course for next year's Arkle with a comfortable victory in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

But Call Me Lord's jockey Ben Bromley was banned for a total of 32 days after mistaking the winning post in the Handicap Hurdle. He celebrated too early and was beaten by Dolphin Square.

Grand National winner Noble Yeats returns with victory

Meanwhile in the Becher Chase at Aintree, a trial for the Grand National, Ashtown Lad continued the Skeltons' run of big Saturday triumphs.

Ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan, Ashtown Lad was sent off as the 5-1 second-favourite over the famous National fences.

The eight-year-old was kept close to the pace and with the jumping finished, the son of Flemensfirth held off 4-1 favourite Gesskille to give the Skeltons another victory after winning the Betfair Chase and Coral Gold Cup in November.

Gesskille and Percussion were again second and third, having finished in the same spots in last month's Grand Sefton at Aintree.

This year's National winner Noble Yeats showed an impressive turn of foot on his return to land the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree, and is now 10-1 from 25s for the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Facile Vega justified odds of 1-9 when cruising to victory on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse.

