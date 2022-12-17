Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori triumphed on Kinross in the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October

Jockey Frankie Dettori has announced that 2023 will be his final season.

The 52-year-old, one of the sport's best-known figures, has ridden more than 3,300 British winners since his first back in 1987.

His wins also include 21 British Classic successes and three champion jockey titles.

"Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It's something I've been thinking about for a while," he told ITV Racing.

"My heart wants to carry on riding but I have to use my brain. I want to stop at the top. It has been difficult, but I think it's the right time."

Dettori plans to start his final season at Santa Anita on 26 December, and his final rides could be at the same Californian track during the 2023 Breeders' Cup next November.

He is still widely remembered for his Magnificent Seven achievement at Ascot in September 1996, where he went through the card, taking all seven races at odds of 25,051-1.

More to follow.