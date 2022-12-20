Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bravemansgame has won five of his six races over fences

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Venue: Kempton Racecourse Date: 26 December Time: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Bravemansgame heads nine horses still in contention for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on 26 December.

The Charlie Hall Chase winner is one of three hopefuls for trainer Paul Nicholls, who is seeking a 13th win in the race.

He also has Hitman, part-owned by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, and 2020 winner Frodon.

Cheltenham Festival winner L'Homme Presse, trained by Venetia Williams, is among other leading contenders.

Nicholls' former stable jockey Sam Twiston-Davies has come in for the ride on Hitman with his current number one Harry Cobden on Bravemansgame.

Bryony Frost is set to return from a broken collarbone to reunite with Frodon.

Ahoy Senor could have his second run at Kempton for Lucinda Russell, having chased home Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase 12 months ago.

Envoi Allen is the sole Irish challenger for Henry de Bromhead after his winning return at Down Royal.

Eldorado Allen, Millers Bank and L'Homme Presse stablemate Royale Pagaille are other possible runners.

The King George is one of four Grade One races on the card, with Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill set to meet his Nicky Henderson stablemate Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle.

Paisley Park, Champ and Goshen are among entries for the Long Walk Hurdle.