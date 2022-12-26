Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paisley Park has been placed 20 times in 24 runs over hurdles

Paisley Park claimed his third Long Walk Hurdle by putting in a strong finish at Kempton.

The 9-2 chance, who turns 11 on New Year's Day, struggled at one point and seemed to be out of contention.

But as the leading two Champ and Goshen looked to fight it out, Paisley Park found a second wind under Aidan Coleman to race clear.

The Grade One race was due to be held at Ascot earlier this month but was rescheduled because of bad weather.

"We didn't know what to expect but Aidan was calm," assistant trainer Barry Fenton told ITV Racing. "He was a bit cold over the first two hurdles but I was happy going to the third last.

"He kept plugging away and he's an unbelievable horse."

