Brock was a jockey from 2009 to 2021

Ex-jockey Danny Brock has been banned from horse racing for 15 years for his part in a betting conspiracy.

He was found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices by stopping two horses running on their merits.

A group of gamblers had profited from betting against the horses.

"This welcome outcome sends a powerful message that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated," said the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

"The conduct of the individuals found in breach in this case risked undermining confidence in our sport and flagrantly disregarded the hard work and dedication of people up and down the country who carry out their duties in good faith."

The rider was subject to a disciplinary panel hearing alongside five others - Sean McBride, Eugene Maloney, Andrew Perring, Luke Howells and Luke Olley.

McBride, assistant to his father, Newmarket trainer Charlie McBride, was disqualified from the sport for seven years by the panel.

Maloney, Perring and Howells have been excluded since 2020 for failing to cooperate with proceedings and will not be allowed to appeal for 15 years.

The panel established none of Olley's alleged breaches of the rules could be proven but he too has been subject to an exclusion since 2020 for failing to comply with the BHA's investigation.

Brock, who is now a greyhound trainer, was found to have prevented his mount Mochalov from obtaining the best possible placing in two races he lost.

He also ensured Samovar was beaten in a two-runner race at Southwell when badly missing the start.

McBride had placed £7,200 into his betting account on the morning of the race and placed it all on Samovar's only opponent, Tricky Dicky.

The breaches related to three all-weather flat races between December 2018 and March 2019.

Brock was given a seven-day suspension in November 2019 after marking a racehorse by using a whip with elastic bands.