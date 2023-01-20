Almost 7% of rides would have breached British horseracing's new whip rules during the first week of the trial period for jump jockeys.

From 645 rides between 9-15 January, 44 were referred to the new Whip Review Committee, and all bar one were classed as "potential offences".

The majority of referrals were for jockeys using the whip above shoulder height.

The new rules will come into force from 6 February.

The purpose of the four-week trial, or 'bedding-in period', is to show jockeys how their rides would have been interpreted under the revised whip rules to help them adapt where necessary.

Further changes were made to the revised rules earlier this month after criticism from jockeys.

Some riders incurred multiple referrals, with five jockeys responsible for 15 of the 29 advisory findings for use of the whip above shoulder height.

This rule has been changed to give a clearer definition, which is now that it will be deemed an offence if there is space between the jockey's hand and the top of their helmet.

And unlike previously, when the first use wasn't penalised, a penalty will apply after one use above shoulder height.

Ten rides were referred to the committee for use of the whip above the permitted level, three were for using the whip without allowing the horse time to respond, one was for using the whip in the incorrect place and one was for use of the whip when the horse was out of contention.

The future possible penalties ranged from four days to 22 days with future fines totalling £850. One horse would have been disqualified from a Class 5 race.

Authorities are confident the figures for potential offences will come down as the bedding-in period continues and jockeys become accustomed to the new rules.

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson said: "The bedding-in period is in place to identify any further practical considerations regarding the new rules and guidance, or areas that are going to require greater adaptation from some jockeys. Clearly one of those areas is in relation to the use of the whip above shoulder height.

"Use of the whip above shoulder height was identified by the Whip Consultation Steering Group, and many of the jockeys spoken to through the consultation, as an area where it is accepted that significant improvement in riding style is needed.

"Greater clarity and increased penalties for these sorts of offences were explicitly requested by jockeys and they have accepted that they are responsible for riding within the new rules.

"The proposed changes to the guidance bring Britain into line with many other major racing nations.

"We will continue to liaise with jockeys and the PJA through the bedding-in period".