Irish Gold Cup: Favourite Galopin Des Champs wins to underline Cheltenham chances
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Galopin Des Champs put in a powerful finish to win the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.
A fifth Grade One victory for the 30-100 favourite dispelled stamina concerns and underlined his Cheltenham Gold Cup chances.
The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was expertly paced by jockey Paul Townend, pulling away after going over the final fence level with 18-1 shot Fury Road, who tired to finish third.
Stattler, an 11-2 chance, was second.
Galopin Des Champs won his first three-mile run over fences by eight lengths for Mullins' 12th Irish Gold Cup victory, and the trainer will be confident the extra distance at Cheltenham is unlikely to pose problems.
