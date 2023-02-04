Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Galopin Des Champs' victory in the Irish Gold Cup was his fifth Grade One victory

Galopin Des Champs put in a powerful finish to win the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

A fifth Grade One victory for the 30-100 favourite dispelled stamina concerns and underlined his Cheltenham Gold Cup chances.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was expertly paced by jockey Paul Townend, pulling away after going over the final fence level with 18-1 shot Fury Road, who tired to finish third.

Stattler, an 11-2 chance, was second.

Galopin Des Champs won his first three-mile run over fences by eight lengths for Mullins' 12th Irish Gold Cup victory, and the trainer will be confident the extra distance at Cheltenham is unlikely to pose problems.