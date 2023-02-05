Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Willie Mullins said State Man "jumped like a champion hurdler" in his Leopardstown victory

State Man claimed victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle by beating three-time winner Honeysuckle at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins-trained State Man, ridden by Paul Townend, was the 6-5 favourite and denied Rachael Blackmore's mount Honeysuckle a fourth successive win.

Vauban and jockey Danny Mullins finished third in Dublin.

Trainer Mullins said State Man, who has five consecutive wins over hurdles, "did everything right" in the race.

The Irishman, 66, told ITV Sport: "We couldn't have asked for anything more.

"He jumped like a champion hurdler, I thought, all the way down the back. Paul asked him some big questions and he came up every time. I'm very happy."

State Man was at the head of the field throughout but Honeysuckle managed to stay in his slipstream until the closing stages.

However when State Man powered off the bend, Honeysuckle was unable to follow and Mullins' horse eventually crossed the line four-and-three-quarter lengths ahead.