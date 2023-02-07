Close menu

Trainer Gordon Elliott faces hearing over Cheltenham positive test for Zanahiyr

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Denis O'Regan on Zanahiyr on Sunday at Leopardstown
Zanahiyr finished last of five runners in his outing at Leopardstown on Sunday

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday over a positive drugs test for one of his horses at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

Zanahiyr finished third behind Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle.

But the horse tested positive post-race for 3-hydroxylidocaine and could now be disqualified.

The substance, a metabolite of Lidocaine, is often used in racing stables as a local anaesthetic.

Elliott will face an independent panel after the case was referred by the British Horseracing Authority.

In 2016, Derby-winning trainer Dermot Weld was fined 1,000 euros by the Irish Turf Club after one of his horses failed a test for the same substance.

Elliott missed the 2021 Cheltenham Festival as he served a 12-month ban, with the last six months suspended. He was found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.

