Aucunrisque (right), under Nick Scholfield, clears the last to win the Betfair Hurdle

Aucunrisque edged out pre-race favourite Filey Bay to win the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Only a length separated the two at the line after Chris Gordon's 9-1 charge pulled ahead at the penultimate fence.

Winning jockey Nick Scholfield has spent much of the last year on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

"I'm just very grateful, one to be here and to the Injured Jockeys' Fund and everyone who helped me while I've been off," he told ITV Racing.

"Some close friends supported me and I have to thank Chris Gordon and Goodwin Racing. I haven't been back that long so to give me a fancied ride in the Betfair Hurdle is massive and he's a pleasure to ride."

Trainer Gordon, who also fielded seventh-place Highway One O Two, said: "We'll go for the Grand Annual with Aucunrisque now.

"He is a wonderful, tough, consistent horse. He gives me no issues - wonderful and easy to train.

"This one is so consistent. It just makes life so much easier when they are straightforward, which he is. Let's have a little crack at the Grand Annual and see how we go."

Earlier, Zanza - under Tom O'Brien - provided trainer Philip Hobbs with his 3,000th winner in the Denman Chase, while Funambule Sivola made it back-to-back wins in the Exchange Game Spirit Chase.

At Warwick, Jonbon maintained his unbeaten record over fences with victory in the Kingmaker Novices' Chase.