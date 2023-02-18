Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Shishkin was pulled up in last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase

Shishkin returned to the winner's enclosure in style with a comprehensive victory in the Ascot Chase.

There had been questions about the Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old after disappointing runs in his last two races.

But racing over two miles and five furlongs for the first time, he looked strong under Nico de Boinville.

The 2-1 chance moved ahead of Pic D'Orhy after the last and bounded clear to win by 16 lengths.

He is now evens favourite for the Ryanair Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The gelding was a dominant figure in the two-mile division at one point but was pulled up when odds-on favourite in last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase and subsequently diagnosed with a rare bone condition.

A comeback run in the Tingle Creek Chase this season also ended in defeat, but stepping up in trip and a wind operation look to have paid dividends.