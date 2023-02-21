Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Any Second Now was the runner-up to Noble Yeats in the 2022 Grand National and also third in the 2021 edition behind Minella Times

Irish trainer Ted Walsh has said he is "absolutely shocked" that Any Second Now will carry top weight at this year's Grand National.

The 11-year-old, who was last year's runner-up to Noble Yeats and finished third in 2021, joins Gordon Elliott's Conflated and Shark Hanlon's Hewick as head weights at 11st 12lb.

"He'd have to be an exceptional horse to win it with top weight," said Walsh.

Walsh, alongside his son Ruby, won the Grand National in 2000 with Papillon.

"I'm absolutely shocked that he has top-weight. He goes there in as good form as he did last year," added Walsh.

Martin Greenwood, the British Horseracing Authority's chase handicapper, who framed the weights said: "The three horses at the top of the handicap, you would think are all quite likely to run and it's very positive that the quality of the race at the top end of the handicap is well up to standard."

Ranked just below that trio external-link on 11st 11lb are Galvin and last year's winner Noble Yeats, who is trained by Emmet Mullins.

Noble Yeats remains the favourite to win and join the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum in winning successive editions.

The Irish-bred thoroughbred could also become the second horse in history to win the Gold Cup and the Grand National in the same year, joining Golden Miller who completed the double in 1934.

"I can't complain with a rating of 166," said trainer Mullins.

"It's 19lb more than last year which will be a big ask, but he seems to have progressed well this year and we know he takes to the fences.

"It's horses for courses and fingers crossed he can put up a bold show."

The Grand National Festival will take place from Thursday, 13 April with the showpiece race itself on Saturday 15 April.