Dettori won the 2022 Dubai World Cup on Country Grammer

Frankie Dettori mount Country Grammer was narrowly beaten in the Saudi Cup as Panthalassa won the world's richest race.

The Yoshito Yahagi-trained 16-1 shot, ridden by Yutaka Yoshida, was strong from the off in the $20m (£16.74m) contest in Riyadh.

It meant the Bob-Baffert trained Country Grammer (5-2) was left with too much to do despite a late rally.

Cafe Pharoah (16-1) was third with the 15-8 favourite Taiba eighth.

Country Grammer was similarly narrowly beaten in the race 12 months ago but went on to hand Dettori a fourth Dubai World Cup success weeks later.

Dettori, in his final year of riding, is now hoping for a repeat of that.

"He ran a super race. I was outpaced all the way. I travelled to stay and thought I would be sixth really, then they all died and bless him, he's got so much heart," he said.

"I stayed on well, but his game is a mile and a quarter and we go back to Dubai.

"It has been a great experience, this meeting. I'm always smiling!"

Kempton win for Our Power

Our Power won the big race at Kempton, the Coral Trophy, for trainer Sam Thomas.

The 11-2 chance, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, has an entry in April's Grand National and stayed on for victory after eventual runner-up Flegmatik made a mistake at the last, with top weight Frodon in third.

Kitty's Light, trained by Christian Williams, took the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

And Kemboy secured his first triumph for more than two years to give Willie Mullins a 12th win in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.