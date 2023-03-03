Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jack Kennedy rode Minella Indo to victory in the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Top Irish jockey Jack Kennedy will miss the Cheltenham Festival after losing his race against time to be fit for the showpiece meeting.

Kennedy, 23, suffered the fifth broken leg of his career in a fall at Naas on 8 January which led to the death of the Gordon Elliott-trained Top Bandit.

"Cheltenham is just coming too soon," said Kennedy's agent Kevin O'Ryan.

With Kennedy ruled out, Davy Russell is expected to ride the majority of Elliott's main Cheltenham contenders.

"He is keen to get back as soon as possible, but he is going to give it all the time it needs," added O'Ryan of Kennedy.

"Hopefully it will be a couple of weeks after Cheltenham."

Russell came out of retirement to fill the void left by Kennedy's absence and led the Elliott-trained Mighty Potter to victory at the Dublin Racing Festival on 5 February but then suffered a heavy fall himself later that day.

However, Russell has been booked to partner both Fils D'oudairies and Present Soldier for Elliott at Leopardstown on Sunday and is widely expected to be on board the majority of the stable's leading hopes at the Festival, with Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing also set to be part of the team.

As well as Mighty Potter, Elliott's Festival squad includes Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Conflated, Brown Advisory Novices' Chase market leader Gerri Colombe and Stayers' Hurdle candidate Teahupoo.

Kennedy won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 on Minella Indo.