Close menu

Cheltenham Festival 2023: Constitution Hill wins Champion Hurdle, Honeysuckle triumphs

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racingcomments70

Nico de Boinville and Constitution Hill win the Champion Hurdle
Constitution Hill left his rivals trailing with a commanding victory
Cheltenham Festival 2023
Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 14-17 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Constitution Hill produced a memorable performance to win the Champion Hurdle while Honeysuckle was another brilliant victor at the Cheltenham Festival.

Unbeaten 4-11 favourite Constitution Hill, ridden by Nico de Boinville for trainer Nicky Henderson, triumphed by nine lengths from runner-up State Man.

"That is only the sixth race of his life but this horse is going to extraordinary levels." said Henderson.

Honeysuckle won the Mares' Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore.

The 2021 and 2022 champion hurdler, trained by Henry de Bromhead, got the better of Love Envoi, with Queens Brook in third.

It was a poignant and emotional victory in what was billed as the mare's last run, six months after the trainer's 13-year-old son Jack had died in a riding accident.

"We all wish a very special kid was here but he'll be looking down on us," said Blackmore.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore celebrate after Honeysuckle triumph
De Bromhead and Blackmore celebrate after Honeysuckle triumph

Constitution Hill is 'a superstar'

In the Champion Hurdle, Constitution Hill always travelled prominently, cruised into the lead and powered up the hill in impressive style.

"That would bring tears to most eyes. He is pretty unique," said Henderson.

The six-year-old had won his previous five races, including last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, by an aggregate of 77 lengths, leading to suggestions he could be developing into one of the greats.

And he lived up to the hype with a foot-perfect display on the biggest stage.

"He had loads left, he's an exceptional horse, a superstar," said De Boinville.

Round-up of other races

The meeting began on soft ground with the traditional Cheltenham roar from a 70,000 crowd which greets the start of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

And the noise ramped up even further as 9-2 chance Marine Nationale led home an Irish clean sweep from favourite Facile Vega and Diverge. The first eight home were trained in Ireland.

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan was winning on only his second Festival ride for trainer and owner Barry Connell.

El Fabiolo brought trainer Willie Mullins his 89th career victory at the meeting when landing the Arkle Chase from Jonbon.

The winner's stablemate and long-time leader Dysart Dynamo suffered a bad late fall but to cheers from the crowd, he eventually got to his feet and was led away.

Corach Rambler took the Ultima Handicap Chase for the second year running for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell.

Derek Fox prevailed on the 6-1 joint favourite by a neck from Fastorslow and the winner now looks set for next month's Grand National at Aintree.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Pork bellies i knew it, today at 16:47

    That horse is a GOAT.

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 16:44

    The best racehorse in training at the moment. The standard of opposition at the moment is not good enough to lay a hand on him.

  • Comment posted by backchatter, today at 16:43

    A disappointingly slow run race, which could have resulted in a fluke result, but CH was still a class above the opposition. It's been a long time since we had a truly exceptional group of hurdlers like Night Nurse, Monksfield, Comedy of Errors and Sea Pigeon all competing against each other, and it would be good to see something of their quality coming through to challenge the Champion.

  • Comment posted by DICEYUK, today at 16:40

    So, once again the BBC wakes up to the fact that horse racing actually exists. As usual as soon a a big meeting comes along they send all and sundry (mainly sundry) off the the racecourse for a jolly on the premiss that they are interested in the sport, which of course they are not.

    • Reply posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 16:42

      OswaldCobblepot replied:
      People like you always moan

  • Comment posted by MonkeyBoots, today at 16:35

    It's like he was from another world

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 16:31

    Constitution Hill is the equivalent of Frankel on the flat

    The most worry thing for the other horses is he eased down and still won by 9 lengths

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 16:30

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 16:32

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      If horses didn't like it, they wouldn't run

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 16:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 16:32

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      Hello ... and goodbye

  • Comment posted by Shetland Tony, today at 16:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Holroyd, today at 16:32

      Holroyd replied:
      I thought that.
      Not one opened whilst the Lineker story was on-going!

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 16:28

    Best I have seen since Istabraq. Demolished the opposition.

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 16:34

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      Been watching Cheltenham avidly since 1976. I thought Sprinter Sacre was the best NH horse I'd seen in all that time. But I think Constitution Hill is even better. He runs like Secretariat

  • Comment posted by Terence Connor, today at 16:27

    Well done Nico! So modest after the race.Would it have made a difference to Jonbon if Nico had have been the jockey?

    • Reply posted by karetaker, today at 16:32

      karetaker replied:
      Probably , I really don’t rate Aiden Colman.

  • Comment posted by nicola sterman, today at 16:26

    my horse my horse for a kingdom.

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 16:26

    Wonder how many Alan Brazil has had at Cheltenham lol

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 16:36

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      I used to listen to him on talksport. But I grew very tired of his show eventually. Did you know that one year when a day's racing at Cheltenham got abandoned, Brazil totally lost it !

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 16:22

    A great win one of the all time great race horses

  • Comment posted by Sultan of swing, today at 16:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Carrowyoda, today at 16:23

      Carrowyoda replied:
      you must realise that when you are under contract to BBC you can say what you like but us who pay their wages have to be muzzled

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:19

    I put everything on Sad Ken.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 16:19

    What a lovely horse! Not the same as the other horses, this is a real horse, a really lovely horse, the kind of horse you can really call a horse..... the kind that Father Ted & Dougal would sing about.

    🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports