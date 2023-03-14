Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Derek Fox coaxed Corach Rambler to back-to-back Handicap Chase wins

Corach Rambler "deserves a crack" at the Grand National after becoming the fourth back-to-back winner of the Cheltenham Festival's Handicap Chase, says Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell.

Jockey Derek Fox charged up the inside to see off Fastorslow, followed by Monbeg Genius and The Goffer.

Corach Rambler will now head to Aintree on April 15 and has been made the joint-favourite for the iconic race.

"It's a special pleasure to watch the horse enjoying himself," said Russell.

"The track is so stiff but he picked up speed round the corner. It was phenomenal.

"When he hits the front he pulls himself up a bit - it's just magic that you can have a runner here, let alone a winner.

"He will now go to Aintree for the National. He deserves to have a crack and that's the next step."

Milnathort-based Russell trained 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur and is the partner of former National Hunt jockey Peter Scudamore.

Fox rode One For Arthur to Aintree glory six years ago and coaxed Corach Rambler into contention before knuckling down up to the line to hold off Martin Brassil's Fastorslow.

The nine-year-old's victory extends the dominance of British-trained horses in the race.

"That was amazing. What a horse he is. He is absolutely brilliant. I was so nervous beforehand because the horse means so much, but Derek is so cool," Russell told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"He has got a brilliant mind - the horse has got a quite interesting mind. I am so proud and pleased."