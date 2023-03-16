Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Envoi Allen bounced back to his best to win the Ryanair Chase as jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead scored another big Cheltenham win.

Favourite Shishkin was runner-up after some awkward jumps while Blackmore had a smoother passage on the 13-2 winner.

Blackmore and De Bromhead took the Mares' Hurdle with Honeysuckle on Tuesday, six months after the trainer's son Jack died in a riding accident.

Meanwhile, 33-1 outsider Sire Du Berlais landed the Stayers' Hurdle.

More to follow