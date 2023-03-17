Close menu

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: Galopin Des Champs wins from Bravemansgame

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racingcomments10

Paul Townend and Galopin Des Champs battles with Harry Cobden on Bravemansgame
The leading two horses jumped the final fence at Prestbury Park together

Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.

The 7-5 favourite gave jockey Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, who triumphed twice with Al Boum Photo, their third win in five years.

Conflated was third after Ahoy Senor and Hewick, who had both looked in contention at one stage, had falls.

It came down to a duel with Galopin Des Champs coming out on top up the hill to win by seven lengths.

"It wasn't clean sailing that is for sure," a delighted Townend told ITV Racing. "Everywhere I went I was running into trouble.

"But this is a proper, proper horse because he ran three different races and still won a Gold Cup.

"I was delighted to see it all going on in front of me. It gave me a chance to fill him up after making up a lot of ground.

"This race is just different. It brings winning to a different level."

Ahoy Senor had set the pace until his mistake six from home and Townend waited patiently on the Irish Gold Cup winner before moving into contention coming down the hill.

After pulling clear with Bravemansgame, both jumped the last strongly but the Paul Nicholls-trained King George winner just did not have the pace of the winner.

It gave Mullins his 94th Festival win and his sixth of the week.

"I am feeling great, feeling emotional. It is fantastic," he told Radio 5 Live.

"We had confidence in the horse but you don't realise how much pressure that puts on you until jumping the second last and you wonder will he stay or not and he stayed. But we are delighted."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 16:21

    That really was a one horse race.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 16:07

    Such a class horse and an amazing ride from Townend. Pleased all horses and riders got home safe and sound :)

  • Comment posted by TyGwyn, today at 16:04

    Good winner and could be one of the greats given his young age. Mullins is a great. You won’t want to be a young trainer starting out in Ireland given the domination of the top 3 trainers!

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 15:56

    Top race, crowd sounded incredible as per usual ❤️

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 15:56

    National?

    • Reply posted by John M, today at 16:04

      John M replied:
      Hahaha too funny. Would have to give everything about 20lbs

  • Comment posted by MooBol, today at 15:55

    All 3 falling horses were up and fine afterwards.

    • Reply posted by marinda gallant, today at 16:10

      marinda gallant replied:
      That is the big thing. So long as all horses and riders get backsafe and sound

Top Stories

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport