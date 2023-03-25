Bradley Gibbs rides Premier Magic to victory at the Cheltenham Festival

A win at the Cheltenham Festival would normally be a cause for a big celebration but not so for Welsh-born rider, Bradley Gibbs.

On the Friday afternoon, Gibbs was the toast of the pin-sticker punters, shocking race-goers as he rode Premier Magic to a 66-1 victory in the Hunters' Chase

By the next morning, he was back to the day job.

"We had to go back to work," said Gibbs, who doubles as a trainer-jockey, normally found on the point-to-point circuit.

"We had a runner on Sunday, so we celebrated Friday night, but everything was back to normal Saturday,

"Unfortunately with horses, they can't feed themselves and muck themselves out."

Still, getting his hands dirty so soon after the surprise win didn't take the shine off what Gibbs calls the greatest moment of his career, that began riding ponies at the age of 16.

However, Gibbs did admit he wished some of his nearest and dearest could have been able to join him in the winners' enclosure with his fiancée - and fellow trainer Claire Sherriff - unable to travel, while his father David wasn't even able to watch.

"He was actually having a heart operation," Gibbs told BBC Radio Wales Sport. "I said to him it's a good job he didn't watch it, it would've tipped him over the edge.

"He found out when he came out, but it would have been special to have him there."

Meanwhile, without a babysitter, the family opted against Claire heading with infant son to the Festival given how "manic" it was likely to be.

Instead they cheered from their Hertfordshire home, where Gibbs has moved from the south Wales valleys to utilise the stables of Claire's father Julian, where they keep a dozen or so pointers.

It's something Gibbs has known all his life, his father also an owner and trainer and giving his son the bug, first with showjumping ponies before having his first point-to-point ride at the age of 16.

Now 28, he has enjoyed plenty of winners over the years, but nothing like the stage of Cheltenham, and nothing quite like Premier Magic that surprised the bookmakers and delighted those who love an outsider.

But Gibbs admitted he shied away from telling friends to back the 10-year-old, owned by Claire and her dad Julian, and that it wasn't meant to even make the Festival.

"We went to Cheltenham last year and I thought he had a massive chance," Gibbs said. "Honestly, I couldn't see him being out of the first four and I tried riding him down the inside and everything just got very tight and he just backed out of it - he just got stage-fright.

"I said to my partner we weren't going to run him at Cheltenham, but he'd run a couple of times this season and been very impressive.

"We were meant to go there with a different mare anyway, but we had a little mishap with her and she didn't end up making it.

"Entries were closing so I spoke with a good friend of mine from Ireland who said said 'Just enter! Have one more crack' and we thought we might as well run him."

With his fiancee's father enjoying even better odds of 100-1, many are glad they did.

"I think most of Ynysybwl bet on him! I didn't really say anything to anyone because I was bullish about him last year and my face was on the floor at the end.

"But everyone can see the form in the book to what he's done in the point-to-point and I think everyone bet him from the village."

Still, for all the celebrations, those horses - not even Cheltenham winning ones - don't feed themselves.

"It's what we do, day in day out," Gibbs said. "We get up in the morning and unfortunately we just don't have enough staff to be mucking horses out so I've just got to do it."

"To be honest, I enjoy it.

"I enjoy the physical side of it and get stuck in everyday, it's just what we do, we don't know any different."