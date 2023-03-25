Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ushba Tesoro had won Grade 1 races in his last two starts

Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer were denied a fairytale finish in the Dubai World Cup as Japanese challenger Ushba Tesoro swooped for victory.

Trained by Noboru Takagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada, the winner of the £10m race has been impressive since switching from turf to the dirt.

Algiers, ridden by James Doyle, led going into the final furlong at Meydan, but tired as Ushba Tesoro powered home.

Emblem Road was third, with Dettori - racing in his final season - unplaced.

Winning trainer Takagi said: "I thought he would be in with a chance at the 100-metre mark.

"Yuga is one of the best riders in Japan, so it was a no-brainer to go with him today. It is an amazing feeling to have won a race like this.

"We will talk to the owners and decide on his future going forward. After his last race, the Dubai World Cup was always in our sights."

The 52-year-old Dettori and Country Grammer had won last year's race, and hopes were high of a repeat and a second success of the day for the Italian jockey after he earlier guided Lord North to a third successive win in the Dubai Turf.

But the favourite was slowly away and never able to recover in the final shake-up, finishing well out of the places as Ushba Tesoro became the first Japanese winner since Victoire Pisa in 2011.

The six-year-old had been well off the pace for a long time as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers made the early running.

But Kawada rode a well-judged race as some of the pacesetters paid the price for early speed.

Dettori, who had won the prestigious race four times, was left disappointed on his final ride in Dubai.

"I think it was just a bridge too far," he said. "He had a hard race in Saudi and left it there.

"When I pulled him out there wasn't the usual spark, but what a horse he's been to me. At least I got one on the night and can go and have a nice cold beer now."

There was more notable success for Japan as Equinox stormed to victory under Christophe Lemaire in the Sheema Classic to justify his status as the best turf horse in the world.

He smashed the mile-and-a-half track record to land the £6m prize.

"I have never seen such a strong horse and I am surprised as well," said Equinox's trainer Tetsuya Kimura. "I didn't think about the tactics. My concern was just to get my horse in the best condition.

"He was just brilliant when he came into my yard as a two-year-old. I am not sure where he will run next."

English jockey Ryan Moore, 39, enjoyed a double in Dubai.

His superbly-timed run saw the Aidan O-Brien-trained Broome overcome Siskany in a thrilling finish to claim the Dubai Gold Cup.

"He is such a brave horse and always gives his best," said Moore, who then won the Golden Shaheen on Sibelius.