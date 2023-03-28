Grand National: Entries & weights for 2023 race

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

All 57 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 15 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.

A full pinstickers' guide to all the runners and riders will be published on 13 April.

Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer

1) Any Second Now (IRE) 11 11-12 Ted Walsh IRE

2) Noble Yeats (IRE) 8 11-11 Emmet Mullins IRE

3) Galvin (IRE) 9 11-11 Gordon Elliott IRE

4) Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11-8 Venetia Williams

5) Envoi Allen (FR) 9 11-8 Henry de Bromhead IRE

6) Fury Road (IRE) 9 11-6 Gordon Elliott IRE

7) The Big Dog (IRE) 10 11-5 Peter Fahey IRE

8) Capodanno (FR) 7 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE

9) Delta Work (FR) 10 11-4 Gordon Elliott IRE

10) Sam Brown 11 11-4 Anthony Honeyball

11) Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8 11-3 Jessica Harrington IRE

12) Carefully Selected (IRE) 11 11-1 Willie Mullins IRE

13) Coko Beach (FR) 8 11-0 Gordon Elliott IRE

14) Longhouse Poet (IRE) 9 11-0 Martin Brassil IRE

15) Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 11-0 Willie Mullins IRE

16) Darasso (FR) 10 10-13 Joseph O'Brien IRE

17) Le Milos 8 10-11 Dan Skelton

18) The Shunter (IRE) 10 10-11 Emmet Mullins IRE

19) Quick Wave (FR) 10 10 -11 Venetia Williams

20) Escaria Ten (FR) 9 10-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

21) The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8 10-10 Joe Tizzard

22) Cape Gentleman (IRE) 7 10-8 John Hanlon IRE

23) Roi Mage (FR) 11 10-8 Patrick Griffin IRE

24) Diol Ker (FR) 9 10-8 Noel Meade IRE

25) A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7 10-6 Joseph O'Brien IRE

26) Minella Trump (IRE) 9 10-6 Donald McCain

27) Vanillier (FR) 8 10-6 Gavin Cromwell IRE

28) Velvet Elvis (IRE) 7 10-6 Thomas Gibney IRE

29) Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 9 10-5 Henry de Bromhead IRE

30) Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 10-5 Lucinda Russell

31) Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 9 10-5 Ciaran Murphy IRE

32) Mr Incredible (IRE) 7 10-4 Willie Mullins IRE

33) Gin On Lime (FR) 7 10-4 Henry de Bromhead IRE

34) Mister Coffey (FR) 8 10-4 Nicky Henderson

35) Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10 10-4 Venetia Williams

36) Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 10-4 Gordon Elliott IRE

37) Hill Sixteen 10 10-2 Sandy Thomson

38) Gabbys Cross (IRE) 8 10-2 Henry de Bromhead IRE

39) Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8 10-1 Willie Mullins IRE

40) Eva's Oskar (IRE) 9 10-1 S Tim Vaughan

41) Our Power (IRE) 8 10-0 Sam Thomas

42) Dunboyne (IRE) 8 10-0 Gordon Elliott IRE

43) Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 10-0 Peter Bowen

44) Fortescue 9 9-13 Henry Daly

45) Back On The Lash 9 9-13 Martin Keighley

46) Defi Bleu (FR) 10 9-12 Gordon Elliott IRE

47) Gevrey (FR) 7 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

48) Punitive (IRE) 9 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

49) Milan Native (IRE) 10 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

50) Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 9-10 John Gilligan IRE

51) Fakiera (FR) 8 9-8 Gordon Elliott IRE

52) Darrens Hope (IRE) 9 9-8 Robert Murphy IRE

53) Mortal (IRE) 11 9-8 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE

54) Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 9-8 Willie Mullins IRE

55) Captain Cattistock 10 9-5 Fergal O'Brien

56) Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 9-5 Evan Williams

57) Fantastikas (FR) 8 9-5 Nigel Twiston-Davies

The following 16 entries were scratched at the latest entry stage: Ashtown Lad, Chris's Dream, Cilaos Emery, Conflated, Death Duty, Farclas, Franco de Port, Ga Law, Glamorgan Duke, Happygolucky, Hewick, Lord Lariat, Pencilfulloflead, Rapper, Remastered, Threeunderthrufive.