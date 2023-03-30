Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Constitution Hill has won all six of his races

Randox Grand National 2023 meeting Venue: Aintree Racecourse Dates: 13-15 April Grand National: 17:15 BST, 15 April Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Racing star Constitution Hill could switch to fences from hurdles next season, says trainer Nicky Henderson.

The unbeaten gelding was hailed as "the horse of a generation" after a brilliant nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He is next due to run in the Aintree Hurdle at the Grand National meeting on 13 April.

"It's possible Aintree could be his last run over hurdles. Everything is possible," said Henderson.

Constitution Hill has won all six of his starts over hurdles, by an aggregate of 86 lengths, but will be tried over the larger obstacles with a view to going steeplechasing.

"There are more opportunities over fences to start with, which would lead to the Arkle and the Champion Chase or maybe even the Gold Cup if he stays," added Henderson. "A real superstar is a horse that can adapt to everything."

Henderson said the intention was to school the horses over fences around 10 days after his Aintree run.

"He's got to learn to jump rather than hurdle. It could be that he's got totally the wrong technique, I don't know. But I'd be very surprised," he added.

"If I just stayed over hurdles with him, winning the same four to five races for three years, people would say I was boring. You've got to sometimes be a bit more ambitious."

Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has previously said he dreamed of his horse emulating Dawn Run 37 years ago by winning the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup.