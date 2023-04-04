Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sam Waley-Cohen ended his career with victory on 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats in last year's Grand National - a horse owned by his father Robert (left). Could the same horse do it again this year with a different rider?

Grand National 2023 Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 15 April Time: 17:15 BST



Can last year's 50-1 winner Noble Yeats repeat victory in the 175th Grand National or will runner-up Any Second Now go one better?

The three-day Grand National Festival starts on Thursday 13 April with the big race itself at 17:15 BST on Saturday 15 April.

Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

There will also be commentary of the two big races on Ladies' Day on 5 live on Friday 14 April.

A full pinsticker's guide to the Grand National runners and riders will be published online on the Thursday.

Any Second Now (left) and Noble Yeats (right) fought out a tremendous finish in last year's National

Aintree race schedule

All times BST

Thursday 13 April - Opening Day

13.45 - Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

14.20 - Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f

14.55 - Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

15.30 - William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

16.05 - Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16.40 - Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m

17.15 - Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Friday 14 April - Ladies Day

13.45 - Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

14.20 - William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

14.55 - Top Novices' Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1/2f

15.30 - Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

16.05 - Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

16.40 - Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1/2f

17.15 - Abersoch Land and Sea Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) (Conditional & Amateur Jockeys) 2m1/2f

Saturday 15 April - Grand National Day

Coverage: Build-up and commentary on the National on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary, reaction and reports on BBC Sport website and app.

13.45 - EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m

14.25 - Village Hotel Club Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

15.00 - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

15.35 - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f

16.15 - William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 3m 1f

17.15 - Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f

18.20 - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

The Grand National course

A maximum of 40 horses and their jockeys have to complete two laps of the course, covering four-and-a-quarter miles and jumping 30 fences.

The Chair is the tallest of the 16 fences at 5ft 2in but along with the Water Jump only features on the first lap.

The 14 other fences, which include Becher's Brook, Canal Turn and Valentine's Brook, are jumped twice.

The course takes roughly between nine and 11 minutes to complete, depending on the conditions on the day.