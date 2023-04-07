Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

A maximum of 40 runners will line up for the Grand National at Aintree

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

The Grand National usually delivers a compelling back story to the winner and the 175th running of the race on 15 April is likely to be no different.

Here we look at some of the potential headline makers at Aintree.

Another fairytale farewell?

Davy Russell's distinguished career as a jockey seemingly came to a conclusion four months ago - but that was nowhere near the end of the drama and there could be more to come.

Russell, 43, retired in December before temporarily returning less than a month later to help out trainer Gordon Elliott when stable jockey Jack Kennedy broke his leg.

He is set to partner Galvin for Elliott and owner Ronnie Bartlett in the National, and could even have rides at the Aintree meeting for Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud despite some turbulence between the pair during last month's Cheltenham Festival.

O'Leary criticised the jockey for coming out of retirement and "not putting his family first" while Russell responded by saying: "I have about as much respect for Michael O'Leary's opinion as he has for my opinion."

Russell did not add to his Cheltenham tally and stood himself down just minutes before he was due to partner Conflated in the Gold Cup for O'Leary and Elliott, saying he was feeling "sore".

The trainer believes riding in the National would be the perfect way to end his career.

Sam Waley-Cohen triumphed in his final race last year on Noble Yeats, who returns this time under Sean Bowen. Could lightning strike twice?

Approximate odds: 6-1 Corach Rambler, 8-1 Noble Yeats, 10-1 Delta Work, 12-1 Any Second Now, 14-1 Mr Incredible, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 16-1 Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 20-1 Ain't That A Shame, Galvin, Our Power 25-1 Bar

Russell won the National twice with Tiger Roll for Elliott and O'Leary

Heartwarming win for Harrington?

The Grand National is the missing big race from the CV of Irish trainer Jessica Harrington, who has won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

So Lifetime Ambition, who was fourth over the National fences in the Grand Sefton Chase earlier in the season, would be an appropriately named horse to complete the set.

Harrington told RTE last month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in October and was in the middle of chemotherapy treatment.

"I see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's absolutely fantastic," she said.

"I'm very lucky as I live in the country and every morning I get to wake up and look at beautiful horses. I haven't been racing as I don't want to go mixing with lots of people in case I get infections.

"So far, so good. I have got to get an operation and probably some radiotherapy, so there is still a bit to do, but I might get some hair back - that would be lovely."

Harrington trained the 2019 National runner-up Magic Of Light

Harrington's friend Nicky Henderson is another who has the National missing from his record.

He's had 41 runners without winning since Zongalero was second in 1979, including eight that fell at the first fence. So what would be his reaction to victory?

"Well I'm not going to suddenly leap up and say 'that's it' and retire. But on the other hand it would complete the journey, if you like," Henderson said.

"It's been a long haul and I haven't finished yet. But that is the one obvious race I'd love to win - doesn't everyone?

Trainers eye long-awaited Welsh win

The last time a Welsh-trained horse returned victorious from the big Aintree race was in 1905 when Kirkland triumphed, but there are three decent contenders this year

Tim Vaughan, based in South Glamorgan, saddles Eva's Oskar, a good winner at Cheltenham in December.

Last year's Summer Plate victor Francky Du Berlais will be sent out from Peter Bowen's Pembrokeshire stables.

And former jockey Sam Thomas, who won the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Denman, has Coral Trophy winner Our Power.

Thomas survived a helicopter crash in November in which Our Power's part-owner Dai Walters, the former owner of Ffos Las Racecourse, was seriously injured.

"It's been tough for him and the family, but he's at home recovering now and everything is certainly going the right way," said Thomas, who trains at a property near Cardiff owned by Walters.

"He enjoys his racing and seeing the horses running and it gives me more of an incentive to try to do well with the horses at home. Everything is going the right way though and I can't imagine what it would mean to him for it all to go well, dare I say."

Our Power won by a neck from Flegmatik at Kempton in February

De Bromhead & Blackmore seek victory again

"The year I've had has put a lot of things in life into perspective."

The words of trainer Henry de Bromhead, for whom victory would be a poignant one after the death of his 13-year-old son Jack in a riding accident last year.

Henry's win with Honeysuckle, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, in the mare's final race at the Cheltenham Festival last month sparked emotional scenes.

"We all wish a very special kid could be here today but he's watching down on us," said Blackmore.

She became the first female jockey to win the National two years ago, with Minella Times for De Bromhead.

Blackmore will have the choice between Ain't That A Shame and Gin on Lime this time, and her selection is likely to prove popular with punters.

Blackmore and De Bromhead are seeking a second National success

Fourth time lucky for Any Second Now?

Cancelled, third, second. If anyone deserves a victory for sheer persistence it's Ted Walsh and his horse Any Second Now.

The gelding, who carries the green and gold colours of owner JP McManus, had a low weight and looked a leading contender before the 2020 race was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was third a year later despite being badly hampered by a faller, and was only headed on the run-in 12 months ago.

Walsh - who won the National in 2000 with Papillon, ridden by his son Ruby, could never be accused of being shy. When once asked about the sport's critics, he replied: "If you don't like racing, go and watch Peppa Pig."

The Irish trainer said he was "absolutely shocked" when Any Second Now was allocated top weight for this year's race.

And finally…

Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell, has been favourite for the National since wining the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running last month.

Russell had the only second Scottish-trained winner when One For Arthur triumphed. The 2017 winner died three weeks ago.

There would a symmetry to success for Cape Gentleman, who will be saddled by the charismatic John 'Shark' Hanlon.

The 2020 Irish Cesarewitch winner was bought by American Pierre Manigault, whose great-grandfather Stephen Sanford won the Grand National with Sergeant Murphy in 1923, and he wanted a runner to mark the centenary.