Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Constitution Hill won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham by nine lengths

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Unbeaten champion hurdler Constitution Hill heads the runners on day one of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The six-time winner, trained by Nicky Henderson, is hot favourite for the Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame lines up in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl, while there is action over the National fences in the Foxhunters Chase.

The line-up for Saturday's National will be confirmed from about 10:00 BST.

Constitution Hill, the mount of Nico de Boinville, races over a longer trip of more than two and a half miles before a possible switch to steeplechasing next season.

He has won his previous races by a total of 86 lengths and has been described as "the horse of a generation".

Stablemate and last year's winner Epatante is among five rivals at 15:35, alongside Zanahiyr, I Like To Move It, Sharjah and Sceau Royal.

Six runners are also set to go to post for the preceding Aintree Bowl, four of which contested last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Bravemansgame, who finished best of the rest for champion trainer Paul Nicholls behind Galopin Des Champs, was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, but the latter is now listed as the sole owner.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was last week ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to "serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light".

Lucinda Russell saddles Cheltenham Gold Cup faller Ahoy Senor, who will be ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes in the absence of his injured regular partner Derek Fox.

Gordon Elliott's Gold Cup third Conflated and Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard - last year's Gold Cup winner but pulled up this time around - travel from Ireland.

Henderson sends out Shishkin over three miles for the first time after his staying-on second in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Jamie Snowden's Ryanair fifth Ga Law is the other runner.

Winged leader, Famous Clermont and Latenightpass are among entries for the Foxhunters' Chase.

It is the first race over the National obstacles at the three-day meeting, which culminates with the big race on Saturday.

Police say they will deal "robustly" with any disruption after animal rights activists threatened to sabotage the race by forming a human barricade across the course.

A maximum of 40 runners will line up for Saturday's Grand National at Aintree

Grand National line-up to be confirmed

Last year's winner Noble Yeats, runner-up Any Second Now and third-placed Delta Work are all set to line up in Saturday's Grand National.

The final field will be confirmed from 10:00 BST on Thursday, with a maximum of 40 runners allowed.

Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell - who won with One For Arthur in 2017 - has been ante-post favourite since winning the Ultima Chase for a second year running at Cheltenham last month and will bid to become only the third Scottish-trained winner of the National.

Thirty four of the remaining 50 entries are trained in Ireland, with the 40 highest-rated horses making the final field.

Delta Work is one of several intended runners for trainer Gordon Elliott, who also has Galvin, Fury Road and Coko Beach as he seeks a record-equalling fourth victory.

Our Power, Eva's Oskar and Francky Du Berlais will seek to become the only Welsh-trained winner after Kirkland in 1905.

Approximate odds: 6-1 Corach Rambler, 8-1 Noble Yeats, 10-1 Delta Work, 12-1 Any Second Now, 14-1 Mr Incredible, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 16-1 Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 20-1 Ain't That A Shame, Galvin, Our Power 25-1 Bar