Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Clan Des Obeaux won back-to-back Betway Bowl Chases in April 2022

Two-time King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux has been retired because of a minor injury.

The horse has not run this season with his final race being the Punchestown Gold Cup last April.

The 11-year-old is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"He's got a minor injury which just keeps niggling him, it's not going to come right," trainer Paul Nicholls told Betfair.

"Even if we give him another six months off we'll be in the same situation this time next year."

Clan Des Obeaux also won the Aintree Bowl twice and the 2021 Punchestown Gold Cup.

Nicholls added on making the retirement decision: "Having a chat with Paul Barber, Jed Mason and Alex Ferguson, between us we decided that he's been such a wonderful horse, you know he's won two King Georges, two Aintree bowls, the Punchestown Gold Cup. He's been an amazing horse.

"He's had a fantastic career, I think he's won over £1m in prize money. He's going to have a happy retirement."