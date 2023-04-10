Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townsend, was in fourth spot as he jumped the last but unleashed a late burst to clinch a first Irish Grand National triumph for the jockey

I Am Maximus earned victory for Willie Mullins in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse after Paul Townend's sensational late burst on the 8-1 shot.

Long-time leader Defi Bleu was still ahead at the last but Townend's mount produced his charge to secure a first Irish National win for the jockey.

I Am Maximus' win was a second Mullins triumph in the Fairyhouse showpiece.

28-1 shot Gevrey, ridden by Brian Hayes, was a length back in second with the brave Defi Blue third also at 28-1.

Only six of the 28 runners finished the course after all the horses had jumped the opening circuit in the three-mile and five-furlong chase.

Mullins' only previous Irish National win came when Burrows Saint triumphed in 2019.

The trainer was not at Fairyhouse on Monday as he continues to recuperate following recent hip surgery.