Runners in the Grand National face 30 fences over four and a quarter miles

Randox Grand National 2023 Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

A maximum field of 40 runners has been declared for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats, runner-up Any Second Now and third-placed Delta Work are all set to line up.

There were no withdrawals at Thursday's declaration stage, with 27 of the 40 runners trained in Ireland.

Corach Rambler is favourite for the big race, while Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas miss the cut.

Approximate odds: 6-1 Corach Rambler, 8-1 Delta Work, Noble Yeats, 12-1 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14-1 Mr Incredible, Any Second Now, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 16-1 Capodanno, 20-1 Ain't That A Shame, Galvin, Our Power, Vanillier 25-1 Bar

Lucinda Russell - who won with One For Arthur in 2017 - trains Corach Rambler, winner of the Ultima Chase for a second year running at Cheltenham last month and bidding to become only the third Scottish-trained victor of the National.

Jockey Derek Fox is set to return from injury for the race, just as he did six years ago.

Delta Work is one of six runners for trainer Gordon Elliott, who also has Galvin, Fury Road, Coko Beach, Escaria Ten and Dunboyne as he seeks a record-equalling fourth victory.

Fellow Irish trainer Willie Mullins has Capodanno, Carefully Selected, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Mr Incredible and Recite A Prayer.

Our Power, Eva's Oskar and Francky Du Berlais will seek to become only the second Welsh-trained winner, after Kirkland in 1905.

Rachael Blackmore, who made history with Minella Times as the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021, will be aboard Ain't That A Shame.

Victory would be poignant after trainer Henry de Bromhead's 13-year-old son Jack died in a riding accident last year.

Animal rights activists have threatened to sabotage the race by forming a human barricade across the course and police say they will deal "robustly" with any disruption.