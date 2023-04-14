Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Harry Cobden and Pic D'Orhy were beaten last time out at Ascot

Pic D'Orhy denied Fakir D'oudairies a third successive Marsh Chase win on day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The 4-1 shot was aimed at this race by trainer Paul Nicholls, and jockey Harry Cobden produced a superb ride.

Fakir D'oudairies tried to challenge but he had too much to do and finished four and a quarter lengths back.

Earlier, Rachael Blackmore guided Inthepocket to a first Grade One success in the Top Novices' Hurdle.

Nicholls had opted not to enter Pic D'Orhy in last month's Cheltenham Festival and he looked fresh throughout the two miles and four furlongs.

"This horse is good on a flat track and this was a race we wanted to win with him," Nicholls told ITV Racing.

"This track suits him really well. He is a much-improved horse this year and Harry gave him a great ride."

