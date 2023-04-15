Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Derek Fox had to pass a doctor's check before taking the ride on Corach Rambler

Corach Rambler won the Grand National at Aintree after the start was delayed by protesters getting on to the track.

The 8-1 favourite was ridden by Derek Fox for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, six years after they teamed up to win with One For Arthur.

Vanillier was second, Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year's winner Noble Yeats fourth.

Police made nine arrests after animal rights activists went on to the track. The start was delayed by 14 minutes.

Television pictures appeared to show some protesters making it on to the course and trying to attach themselves to a fence, before being removed by police.

The race started at 17:29 BST, having been scheduled to begin at 17:15.

Corach Rambler was kept out of trouble throughout the race, jumped into the lead over the last fence and held off a closing Vanillier to become only the third Scottish-trained winner in the 175th running of the famous race.

"Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport," said Russell.

"He loves everything that he does. He's kept in the best condition and I'm just so delighted that he can run in a race like that and perform like that."

Fox had returned from injury to ride in the race, just as he had when winning in 2017.

