Winner Corach Rambler (third from right) is well-placed as the Grand National unfolds at Aintree

Derek Fox steered 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler to a superb triumph as he won the Grand National for a second time.

Fox teamed up with Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, six years after they first tasted victory together with One For Arthur.

The 30-year-old Irish jockey was only passed fit by doctors on the morning of the race.

Corach Rambler jumped into the lead over the last fence and held off a closing Vanillier to become only the third Scottish-trained winner.

Gaillard Du Mesnil was third and last year's winner Noble Yeats fourth.

The start was delayed by 14 minutes after animal rights activists got on to the track, with police making 23 arrests.

This year, 17 of the 39 runners completed the race, and there was one fatality - Hill Sixteen.

This is the full result.

Place, horse, jockey, odds

1 Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) 8-1 Fav

2 Vanillier (Sean Flanagan) 20-1

3 Gaillard Du Mesnil (Paul Townend) 10-1

4 Noble Yeats (Sean Bowen) 10-1

5 The Big Dog (Aidan Coleman) 12-1

6 Born By The Sea (Phillip Enright) 50-1

7 Roi Mage (Felix de Giles) 33-1

8 Mister Coffey (Nico de Boinville) 33-1

9 A Wave Of The Sea (Shane Fitzgerald) 66-1

10 Le Milos (Harry Skelton) 12-1

11 Our Power (Sam Twiston-Davies) 25-1

12 Enjoy D'allen (Simon Torrens) 50-1

13 Fortescue (Hugh Nugent) 100-1

14 Carefully Selected (Michael O'Sullivan) 50-1

15 Minella Trump (Theo Gillard) 50-1

16 Francky Du Berlais (Ben Jones) 125-1

17 Ain't That A Shame (Rachael Blackmore) 10-1

Non-finishers

Any Second Now - pulled up

Galvin - unseated rider

Fury Road - fell

Capodanno - pulled up

Delta Work - unseated rider

Sam Brown - fell

Lifetime Ambition - unseated rider

Coko Beach - pulled up

Longhouse Poet - unseated rider

Darasso - unseated rider

The Big Breakaway - fell

Gape Gentleman - pulled up

Diol Ker - unseated rider

Velvet Elvis - pulled up

Mr Incredible - unseated rider

Cloudy Glen - unseated rider

Hill Sixteen - fell

Gabbys Cross - unseated rider

Recite A Prayer - unseated rider

Eva's Oskar - unseated rider

Dunboyne - pulled up

Back On The Lash - pulled up