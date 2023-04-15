Aintree Grand National: Where your horse finished in the 2023 race
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Derek Fox steered 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler to a superb triumph as he won the Grand National for a second time.
Fox teamed up with Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, six years after they first tasted victory together with One For Arthur.
The 30-year-old Irish jockey was only passed fit by doctors on the morning of the race.
Corach Rambler jumped into the lead over the last fence and held off a closing Vanillier to become only the third Scottish-trained winner.
Gaillard Du Mesnil was third and last year's winner Noble Yeats fourth.
The start was delayed by 14 minutes after animal rights activists got on to the track, with police making 23 arrests.
This year, 17 of the 39 runners completed the race, and there was one fatality - Hill Sixteen.
This is the full result.
Place, horse, jockey, odds
1 Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) 8-1 Fav
2 Vanillier (Sean Flanagan) 20-1
3 Gaillard Du Mesnil (Paul Townend) 10-1
4 Noble Yeats (Sean Bowen) 10-1
5 The Big Dog (Aidan Coleman) 12-1
6 Born By The Sea (Phillip Enright) 50-1
7 Roi Mage (Felix de Giles) 33-1
8 Mister Coffey (Nico de Boinville) 33-1
9 A Wave Of The Sea (Shane Fitzgerald) 66-1
10 Le Milos (Harry Skelton) 12-1
11 Our Power (Sam Twiston-Davies) 25-1
12 Enjoy D'allen (Simon Torrens) 50-1
13 Fortescue (Hugh Nugent) 100-1
14 Carefully Selected (Michael O'Sullivan) 50-1
15 Minella Trump (Theo Gillard) 50-1
16 Francky Du Berlais (Ben Jones) 125-1
17 Ain't That A Shame (Rachael Blackmore) 10-1
Non-finishers
Any Second Now - pulled up
Galvin - unseated rider
Fury Road - fell
Capodanno - pulled up
Delta Work - unseated rider
Sam Brown - fell
Lifetime Ambition - unseated rider
Coko Beach - pulled up
Longhouse Poet - unseated rider
Darasso - unseated rider
The Big Breakaway - fell
Gape Gentleman - pulled up
Diol Ker - unseated rider
Velvet Elvis - pulled up
Mr Incredible - unseated rider
Cloudy Glen - unseated rider
Hill Sixteen - fell
Gabbys Cross - unseated rider
Recite A Prayer - unseated rider
Eva's Oskar - unseated rider
Dunboyne - pulled up
Back On The Lash - pulled up